From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has attended the funeral prayer of late Alhaji Yusuf Imam Wara, a former Commissioner of Commerce and Clerk to the House of Assembly in the defunct Sokoto State.

The funeral prayer which took place at Abdullahi Fodio Palace in Birnin Kebbi was also attended by the Emir of Gwandu, Rtd Major General Muhammad Iliyasu Bashar and hundreds of people.

Late Alhaji Yusuf Imam Wara died today ( Wednesday) after a brief illness at the Usmanu Danfodio Teaching Hospital, Sokoto.

The deceased, Alhaji Yusuf Imam Wara, husband of Justice Fatima Imam Wara who died at the age of 80 is survived by one wife and seven children .

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu also proceeded to the GRA residence of the deceased where he condoled with the bereaved family.

In a similar development, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu was at the residence of late Alhaji Sani Bello behind CID office, Birnin Kebbi to condoled with his family.

Alhaji Sani Bello, the former General Manager of Kebbi State Rural Electricity Board died yesterday ( Tuesday ) in his residence at the age of 62.

He is survived by one wife and five children.

The Governor prayed Allah to grant the deceased Aljannah Firdausi and forgive his shortcomings.

He beseeched Allah to give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.