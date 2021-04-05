From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and Emir Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar, have commended the Zoromawa Development Association (ZODA), for according top priority to education as a panacea for societal development.

They stated this during the launching of ZODA Educational Endowment Fund, Almanac and Award Presentation Ceremony which took place at the Presidential Banquet Hall, Birnin Kebbi .

Bagudu who acknowledged the priority accorded to Education by the association, said,their initiative was in accordance with his administration’s fundamental agenda for prioritising education to all segments of the society.

” It is important to counsel and support the youths to acquire quality education towards attaining a prosperous society ,” he averred.

While calling on other associations to emulate the ZODA initiative, he thanked the Emir of Gwandu, leaders of the Association and all those who made donations, to ensure the success of the event .

He promised to consult with the leaders of the association, to determine what Kebbi State Government would donate towards meeting the required target.

In his remarks, the Emir of Gwandu , Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar, also commended ZODA for promoting education, peace and unity amongst its members and people in general.

He appreciated Governor Bagudu for his unwaivering moral and material support to groups and associations, geared towards uplifting the living standard of people in the state.

The Royal Father also appealed to the people to obey constituted authorities, respect leaders, as well as peaceful co-exist with different tribes.