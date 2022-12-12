From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senstor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and immediate past Governor of the state,Alhaji Saidu Nasamu Dakingari have canvassed support of the people of Dabai town, Zuru local government area of the state for the All Progressives Congress(APC) Governorship candidate, Dr. Nasir Idris.

They presented the APC gubernatorial candidate to the Chief of Dabai Chiefdom, Alhaji Suleiman Sami and people of Dabai in a bid to drum support for his candidature and all candidates of APC in Kebbi State.

The Governor was accompanied by the Kebbi State APC gubernatorial candidate, Dr Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, APC campaign DG, former Governor of the State, Alhaji Saidu Nasamu Dakingari, State APC Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Kana, Alhaji Sahabi Lolo, APC Zonal Vice Chairman, Kebbi North, local Government Chairmen of Zuru, Fakai,Sakaba and Danko Wasagu, as well as many politicians.

They thronged the palace of the Chief of Dabai Chiefdom, Alhaji Suleiman Sami.

Bagudu while speaking at the monarch palace, told the traditional ruler that the delegation to his palace was led by the former Governor of the State, Alhaji Saidu Nasamu Dakingari, who according to him, is the campaign DG for the party in the 2023 election.

In his remark, the former Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Saidu Nasamu Dakingari said the APC delegation was in his palace to seek for royal blessings from the traditional ruler and people of his domain for Dr. Nasir Idris, Kebbi APC gubernatorial candidate and all the APC candidates.

According to him, “We are here in your palace to seek for your support and your people for our candidate for the number one seat, the governor and all the candidates of APC from top to bottom.

”Voting for APC , voting for Kauran Gwandu is voting for sustainance of peace in Kebbi State. Please vote for our gubernatorial candidate, Kauran Gwandu, all our candidates, Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Shatima, all APC candidates in the 2023 elections,” he appealed.

Dakingari extolled the good qualities of Dr. Nasir Idris, saying that, he is capable, dedicated and has myriad of wealth of experience to govern Kebbi State as a labour leader.

He said: ‘ We all know Dr. Nasir Idris as a hardworking and a dedicated labour leader who stand by his words, he didn’t aspire to this seat, we prevailed on him to do so.

He is a man with over 35 years of working experience, he spent all his life struggling for workers and the masses as a unionist, so vote for him, vote for peace and development in Kebbi,” he urged.

Responding, the Chief of Dabai Chiefdom, Alhaji Suleiman Sami expressed gratitude to the governor and the entire APC delegation for the visit to his palace.

He assured the APC delegation of his support and his people in the 2023 elections.

‘ This gathering is a reflection of what will happen in 2023, I have a personal obligation to render my support . Loyalty bequeath loyalty, we are always loyal to those in authority so that we can get development to our people,” he said.