From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has extolled the leading roles the civil servants and the private sector are playing in ensuring the socioeconomic development of the state.

Bagudu who stated this in Birnin Kebbi while addressing members of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and other stakeholders, congratulated the labour leaders and the entire civil servants in the state for successfully celebrating the World Decent Work Day across the country.

He said: “The private sector is increasingly playing crucial roles in providing job opportunities to the populace in the state. Decent jobs and just jobs might mean different things to different people, but it is important to appreciate how the job market is constantly changing.

Bagudu who recalled how jobs were easily available for secondary school leavers rightly immediately after finishing secondary school, lamented that now nobody is sure of a job even with higher degrees.

