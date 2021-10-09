From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has extolled the leading roles the civil servants and the private sector are playing in ensuring the socioeconomic development of the state .

Bagudu who stated this in Birnin Kebbi while addressing members of Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) and other stakeholders, congratulated the labour leaders and the entire civil servants in the state for successfully celebrating the World decent work day across the country.

He said: “the private sector is increasingly playing crucial roles in providing job opportunities to the populace in the state . Decent jobs, just jobs, might mean different things to different people, but it is important to appreciate how the job market is constantly changing.

Bagudu who recalled how jobs are are easily available for Secondary school leavers said, “from when you have a job immediately you finished secondary school, but now, nobody is sure of a job even with higher degrees,” the Kebbi governor, added .

The State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC), Comrade Umar Halidu Hassan said lauded Bagudu administration for stabilising power supply, creating an enabling environment for investors to strive stressed that, the private sector under his administration have continue in providing more job opportunities for the teeming unemployed youths in the state.

He commended the Governor for not retrenching workers in spite of the COVID19 pandemic, stressed that, the Governor has continued to pay salaries and other emoluments regularly.

In his remark, the Acting Head of Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba Bena

called on Civil Servants in Kebbi State to be alive to their responsibilities by reporting to work at 8:00am and closing by 4:00pm in order to justify the salary they receive in fulfilment of the social contract they have signed and above all to be at peace with the Creator.

The Acting Head of Service commended Governor Bagudu for his determination to always put Civil Servants as priority in his policies through timely payment of salaries and allowances and his commitment in providing decent jobs to Civil Servants in the State.

