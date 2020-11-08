Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has flagged off the State Contributory Healthcare Scheme (KECHES) enrollment in the state.

Bagudu, who flagged-off the scheme at Tekalau Primary Healthcare Centre, Birnin Kebbi, said the objective of the enrollment was to ensure that the teeming people of the state have access to quality health services.

His words: “The scheme aims to make quality health service available at very cheap cost to the people of the state. Contributory Healthcare Scheme is also a great milestone and we will leave no stone unturned to ensure that it thrives successfully.

According to him, the scheme is an opportunity for the communities across the state to collaborate with the state and local governments to help in running PHCs.