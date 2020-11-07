Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has flagged off the State Contributory Healthcare Scheme ( KECHES) enrollment in the state.

Bagudu who flag off the scheme enrollment in Tekalau Primary Healthcare centre,Birnin Kebbi noted that , the objective of the enrollment, was to ensure teeming people of the state have access to healthier and quality health services.

According to him, “the scheme aims is to making health service available at very cheap and quality primary healthcare services to the people of the state . Contributory Healthcare Scheme is also a great milestone and we will leave no stone unturned to ensure that it thrives successfully,” he said.

He noted that , ” Obamacare,” formed the crux of the 2008 Barrack Obama Presidential campaigns in the USA.

According to him,the scheme was an ample opportunity for the communities across the state to collaborate with the state and local governments, to help in running PHCs.

Bagudu further noted that, the scheme enables the running of the PHCs very well, adding, ” with it, more than eighty per cent of diseases could be dealt with at the PHCs levels.

The Governor stated,” it is only with twenty percent of diseases that referrals may be required. All these will be done without over burdening the families and what more can be better and happier than this.? “

Earlier, the Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Ja’afaru Muhammad, said Kebbi State Healthcare Management Agency, KECHEMA, was established in may 2019 after passage of its bill by the House of Assembly and subsequent assent by the governor.

He explained that the objective of the state contributory Healthcare Scheme, KECHES, was to enthroning mutual assistance towards accessing quality healthcare with minimal cost by all communities.

The commissioner expressed gratitude to Governor Atiku Bagudu for creating the Agency as well as providing enabling environment and facilities for its operations. Alhaji Ja’afaru equally thanked the wife of the Governor, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu for her support and guidance on all health matters in the state.

In an overview of the Scheme, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Alhaji Ibrahim Maigandi told the gathering that the Agency came into being in line with the National Healthcare policy on the provision of accessible quality health services as foundation for socio-economic development.

In goodwill message, the Executive Secretary, Kebbi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Abubakar kaoje welcomed the establishment of the state contributory Healthcare Management Agency, KECHEMA, describing the action as important achievement and blessing to Kebbi.

Dr. Kaoje expressed confidence that more communities would now access quality healthcare without financial inhibition.

He announced that all primary healthcare centres in the State were now functional while one hundred and twelve health centres have been renovated and upgraded statewide.