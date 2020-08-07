Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has flagged off the distribution of assorted food relief materials donated to over 38,047 households by the Coalition Against COVID-19 ( CACOVID ).

The assorted food items were provided by the Coalition, while the disbursement was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The flag off ceremony which was being conducted simultaneously across the thirty six states of Nigeria and FCT, Abuja includes food items such as Pasta Macararoni, rice, refined salt ,sugar, sphagetti, flour and indomie among others. .

Bagudu who was represented by his Deputy, Col.(rtd) Sama’ila Yombe Dabai , said that, a total of 45 trucks of the items were supplied to the state .

The Governor explained that, modalities had effectively been mapped out to ensure the even distribution of the materials to all the two hundred and twenty five political wards of the state .

Bagudu assured justice and equity in the disbursement of the items, through the local councils’ chairmen.

The governor was highly optimistic that, the invaluable gesture would significantly alleviate the suffering occasioned by the negative tolls of the pandemic .

According to him: ” All the intended beneficiaries will receive the materials as scheduled and nobody will be missed. However, I must still warn that , officials Involved in the distribution should be God fearing and honest in the discharge of the assignment .”

Also speaking, the Chief of Staff, Government House, Birnin Kebbi, Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad Argungu, who is also the Kebbi State Coordinator, COVID-19 Food Relief Programme, stated that , top officials of the state government and those of the Coalition will monitor both the flag off exercise and the actual distribution of the food items, across the state.

Argungu said, ,” this is to ensure that, the exercise was done according to the plans,while vowing that, appropriate sanctions await anybody who flouts them. “

The State COVID -19 Task Force Chairman and Health Commissioner, Jafar Mohammed said that, Kebbi State has so far recorded ninety(90) COVID -19 confirmed positive cases,out of the 648 suspected cases investigated.

He said, out of the number, 83 persons have been treated and discharged stressed that, the pandemic has so far claimed seven lives ,while there was no any pending positive case in any of the isolation centres in the State .