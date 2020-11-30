Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi Governor, Abubakar Atiku, has flagged off mass meters distribution programme for customers of the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO) in the state.

Bagudu, while peaking at the event, in Birnin Kebbi, said the initiative could not come at better time than when the people of the state and other Nigerians were in dire need of more stable power supply.

The governor, who described the mass metering initiative as important, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the wonderful initiative, saying it would solve the lingering problems of dismal power supply.

He recalled that he was always overwhelmed with comments and complaints of inadequate power supply, adding, “such issues always agitate our minds.”

He said the privatisation done some years ago in the power sector had brought out some teething problems even as he noted that some of the problems were being resolved.

Managing Director of KAEDCO, Garba Haruna, said the firm would instal no fewer than 500,000 meters while over 2000 Kebbi youths will be employed and trained to undertake the installations as well as other related jobs.

Special Adviser on Power, Alhaji Yusuf Haruna Rashid, solicited for more allocations of power to the state by KAEDCO and reduction of electricity tariff as a mark of appreciation of the unwavering commitment of Gov Bagudu to their routine operations.