Olanrewaju Lawal Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has inaugurated 14 professors and senior lecturers in various universities across the country as chairmen of the 21 Local Government Education Authority (LGEAs) in the state.

The university dons, The Education Report gathered are expected to support the implementation of Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) programme designed to bring back the out-of-school children in all the 21 local government areas of the state.

While inaugurating the chairmen, Governor Bagudu said his administration has given them the mandate to correct the wrongs and implement the education policies of the state government that are in order.

“What we are expecting from you, is getting the education foundation right. You must bring your experience to correct the decayed in the sector and don’t apportion blame. Only courageous leaders could approach this challenge with new vigour.

He explained that the chairmen were inaugurated because the education sector requires the best hands like them to move the sector forward.

According to him, “ You have the capability to draw the attention of all of us to correct the wrongs and identifies those who are doing the right things for commendation, “.

The governor, who charged the chairmen to work diligently for the progress of the education sector in the state, said: “ he who open schools, close the doors of prisons”.

Bagudu added that the international budget per a pupil in primary schools was 70 dollars, stressing that since Nigeria can not meet up with the amount, Kebbi State spent more than 30 percent of its revenue on education annually.

The Emir of Gwandu and chairman Kebbi State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar while stressing the importance of education also pledged the cooperation of traditional rulers for the success of the scheme.

The consultant to BESDA program, Prof Abdullahi Bagudo explained that the scheme was a World Bank-sponsored programme in 17 states of Nigeria, Kebbi State inclusive and is aimed at bringing back out-of-the school children. He said that the World Bank has invested 600 million dollars on almajiris, nomadic children and the girl-child to ensure they receive basic education.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Alhaji Muhammadu Magawata Aliero commended the governor for his passion to overhaul the education sector in the state. He further appreciated him for reviving the committee to rescue education.

The chairman of Jega Local Government Area, Alhaji Shehu Marshal, who is also the chairman of Kebbi State ALGON said the local government chairmen, who have the legal instrument to appoint the part-time chairmen of LGEAs , have resolved to concede such right to the governor in view of the enormity of the situation.

He also affirmed the commitment of the 21 local government chairmen to support and cooperate to ensure the success of the scheme.