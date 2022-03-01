From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has inaugurated pioneer Course mates of the Correctional College, Makera, with about 100 participants drawn across 36 States of the Federation and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Bagudu,who inaugurated the first set,at the College,noted that the edifice came into existence after the former Comptroller General of the Correctional Centre,Ahmad Jaafar wrote a letter to him,seeking for land to be use for the location of new College in the Northwest zone of Nigeria.

The Governor, represented by the Chief of Staff,Government House,Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad Argungu,described the citing of the College to Makera village ,Kebbi state out of seven states in the Northwest as an act of patriotism.

According to him, “I want to appreciate the immediate past Comptroller General of Correctional Center,Ahmad Jaafar for his patriotism of bringing this College to Kebbi state. When the former Comptroller General of Correctional Center wrote to the Governor seeking for a land to cite Correctional Training College, after the one in Kaduna state, immediately, we set up a Committee which the I Chair together with Commissioner of Police,Comptroller of Custom Service,Commandant of NDLEA, and representatives of Council of Chiefs.

” But, base of the law that establishing the Training College,it is stipulated that,the location should not go beyond 50 kilometres radius in between any Correctional Center that is available.

“We have selected five places which including Jega,Zauro,Makera. But because of the proximity of this place to Correctional Centre in Birnin Kebbi, and taking advantages of so many other things,we recommended this that the College should be situated here”, said.

He urged the participants who were draw from 36 states of Nigeria and FCT, to feel relax in Kebbi,acquire the new knowledge, their training which will lasted for three months, and impact positively to the inmates of their various States Correctional Centers.

” To the participants, I want to congratulate you for being the pioneer set of this College and it is my hope that the knowledge that you are going to acquire here,will be impacted on the inmates at your various state’s Correctional Centers”, he said.

In his remarks, the Commandant of the College, Isah Muhammed Hamizu, disclosed that 100 participants were expected to resume to the College for training which will lasted for three months,stressed that over 80 of them have reported to the school.

“He said: ” The programme is DCP development Course which will be for period of three months. We expected 100 participants but now,we have over 80 of them. They all come across different states. This programme is designed for them to be ready for new task of leadership ahead of them”.

The Acting Comptroller of Correctional Centers,Kebbi State,DCC Richard Yasheen urged the participants to abide by the rules and regulations of the College through out their three months duration of the Course,work hard learn new things so that they could rejoice for their success at the end of their Course.