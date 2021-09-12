From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi state Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has reiterated the commitment of his administration to sustain the infrastructural development of the state.

Bagudu said his administration would give premium to peoples oriented projects that would have impact on the social and economic well being of the people of the state .

The governor stated this while inspecting the ongoing five kilometers township roads in Jega , where he trekked for over three kilometers to inspect the road project amidst rousing applause from the residents of the area.

While addressing a mammoth crowd residents of the area, in the company of the local government Chairman, Hon. Barrister Shehu Marshal, the Majority Leader,Kebbi State House of Assembly, Hon Faruk Nassarawa, Sarkin Kabin Jega, Alhaji Arzika Bawa, Special Adviser to the governor on NYSC and Scholarship Matters, Hon. Murtala Habib Jega, politicians and other notable people from Jega, Bagudu expressed delight with the successful commencement of the project.

According to him, over N300 millions had been paid as compensation for the road project and a competent company has been mobilized for the work.

He said, ‘” My administration cherishes development projects that will further provide comfort and ease to the people, so that they can transport themselves easily, women can go to hospitals, while school children too can go to schools.

” We have a mission to better the lives of our people, Jega means alot to APC- led adminstration, Jega has alot of dynamic young people who have supported the realisation of APC.

‘ On our part, we have constructed roads in Jega in places like Nasarawa, Katanga, Alelu, Dumbegu, Jandutsi, Kimba and many others.” .

Bagudu further appreciated the sustained support and cooperation of the people in the area ,while promising that, the road project linking a number of mini outlets, would be completed in good time.

Responding, the Sarkin Kabin Jega, Alhaji Arzika Bawa appreciated the governor for inspecting the road project in Jega and commended him for embarking on the laudable project, even with the paucity of funds in the country.

” At a time when the economy is not doing well and some states are even finding it extremely difficult to pay salary, our governor has embarked on this laudable project. We thank you alot for this gesture and concern for the development of our people”, he said.

Some of the important areas the road project would connect include; Titin Kaura,Titin Nufawa, Titin Birnin Yari, Titin Ni’ima,Titin Jatau amongst others.

