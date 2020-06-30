Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru, Kebbi State, has described the Governor of Kebbi State Abubakar Atiku Bagudu as an astute administrator whose main concern is the development of the state.

Professor Musa Isiyaku Ahmed told newsmen after his first meeting with the Governor that he is lucky to be in a state where the Chief Executive is not only receptive but cooperative.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Bagudu, Alhaji Abubakar Muazu Dakingeri, confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi.

According to the statement, the Vice-Chancellor said that the Governor has promised to assist the institution’s take-off with all the attendant requests and requirements.

‘He further stated that he promised the Governor that the university will be one of the best in the country in terms of research, practical and academics.’

Professor Ahmed added that with the inroads made in rice production in the state and country, the institution will not only pioneer but lead in research in rice and other agricultural produce.

Also speaking, the Kebbi State Commissioner for Higher Education, Professor Mukhtar Umar Bunza, said they were in the Government House to introduce the principal officers of the University and brief the Governor on plans for immediate take-off.

He expressed appreciation on the Governor’s immediate approval of all requests made for the take-off.

The Vice-Chancellor, according to the statement, was accompanied to the Government House by the institution’s Registrar, Yusuf Abdullahi Bazata and the University Bursar.

The Vice-Chancellor had earlier paid courtesy visits to the Emir of Gwandu, Maj-Gen Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar, and the Emir of Zuru, Alh Muhammad Sani Sami Gomo II, as well as paid a visit to the site for the take-off of the institution.