Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Alhaji Atiku Bunu as a Federal Commissioner representing the Kebbi State at the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

The Governor made the commendation on Monday when Bunu paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi, the State capital.

‘We must commend the President for choosing one of our able, brave and courageous sons into such an enviable position,’ Bagudu said.

‘He was appointed to replace the late Bello Alkali, who was also diligent and indefatigable. We are confident that he will live above board and ably represent the entire people of Kebbi State.’

The Kebbi Governor described the Commission as one of the agencies accorded pride of place in the Nigerian Constitution.

‘It, however, requires people of personality, courage and vision for the society to benefit from it.’

According to Bagudu, with the new appointment, more opportunities will open up for the people of the State by the virtues of quality representation and competence.

The Governor assured Bunu of the State Government’s total support for him to succeed in the national assignment.

In his remarks, Bunu acknowledged the support to him and the Commission by the Governor, thanking him for the vital role he played in the success of his appointment and promising to do his best as the representative of the State.