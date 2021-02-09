From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu,on Monday, in Birnin Kebbi, commended the Federal Government for including the Federal Medical Centre and the Kalgo Medical Centre in the Cancer Access Partnership Programme.

Bagudu stated this during the Minister of Health, Professor Osagie Ehanire, represented by Dr Uche Nwokwu, Consultant Heamotologist, National Cancer Control Program, Federal Ministry of Health , Abuja accompanied by Paulette Ibeke, lead Cancer Access Partnership, Clinton Health Access Initiative paid him a Courtesy Call, at Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

The Governor explained that,the invaluable gesture of the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Health, will bolster the fight against the ravaging menace of the disease.

Bagudu who acknowledged the efforts of his wife , Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, to combat cancer in Nigeria, said ,” she has been so pushful and unrelenting and these sterling efforts have been paying off.

” In the last few years. Kebbi State has been very active in the creation of cancer awareness.

” So also cancer prevention, screening and treatment . Our efforts have been positive due to the credible leadership provided by Dr Zainab.

” She has really been very active in the field of cancer, locally and Internationally. So many ralies were conducted .

” These success cancer awareness rallies had been graced by her colleagues from across Nigeria, as well as elicitated great attention.”

Bagudu also said that, some of rhe taboos hitherto associated with cancer disclosure had been greatly reduced sequel to the leadership provided by Dr Zainab, stakeholders and Medical Practitioners, within and outisde the state, as well as the country .

The Kebbi State Governor further stated that, several cancer surgeries, which were before done elselwhere, were successfully conducted at the Federal Medical Centre and the Kalgo Medical Centre,among other feats.

Bagudu also said that, the State’s Cancer Control Plan was being successfully implemented, while other robust patnerships with local and International Organizations were ongoing .

According to him, such partnerships were focussing on research , treatment and training of health personnel .

Speaking earlier, the Minister of Health, Professor Osagie Ehanire, represented by Dr. Uche Nwokwu, Consultant Heamotologist, National Cancer Control Program, Federal Ministry of Health , Abuja, stated that, the Cancer Access Programme was an Initiative of the Federal Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Clinton and American Cancer Society.

He added that, it was aimed at reducing the costs of cancer treatment to as low as fifty percent , lamenting that, cancer treatment was capital intensive.

In the same vein, the Minister stated that,same goes for the costs of equipment and other accessories.

He stated that, the Minister had conceived the programme in 2017, with seven pilot centers and that , the successes so far recorded, resulted in the decision to expand it.

Ehanire disclosed that, the Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kebbi and the Kalgo Medical Centre, were the first and only ones to benefit from the extension of the programme, across the nation .

” This is sequel to the giant strides recorded by the Bagudu-led administration in the health and other related sectors.

” This visit is therefore part of our official engagements in Kebbi State to assess these facilities,preparatory to the take off off of the programme,” the Minister, explained.