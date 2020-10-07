Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has commended the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), on it efforts to rid the state of all criminal elements and crimes.

The Governor stated this on Wednesday, while receiving the new Commandant , Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim Mafara, in Government House, Birnin Kebbi on his courtesy visit.

Bagudu, who represented by his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad Argungu lauded the commans for theie contributions in supporting the state government to bolster security in the state.

According to him, ” I wish to commend the NSCDC for what it is doing in the state . We are really impressed with what you are doing, especially in ensuring the security of lives and properties of the people in the state.

” We are really very appreciative of the sterling eforts of civil defense in the state, just as they are remarkable, commendable and invaluable.

” To ensure peaceful co-existence, openness and transparency, that is why we have carried all the stakeholders along ,including traditional, religious and security agencies .”

Bagudu also assured that, the state government would continue to liase with the NSCDC and other security agencies, to promote security in the state.

” I am pledging to extend goodwll and cooperation of the government, to make sure Kebbi state is safe and secure,” the Kebbi Governor, added .

Earlier, the new commandant, Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim Mafara, described the visit as a mark of respect and solicited for unalloyed support, as well as cooperation from the Kebbi State Government.

He pledged to sustain and improve on the successes recorded by his predecessors, with formidable support and cooperation from the government.