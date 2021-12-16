From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku has expressed appreciation to religious organisations for their unrelenting support and prayers for peace and general wellbeing of the state,in particular and the country at large.

The Governor was specifically grateful to the religious leaders in the state for their sustained prayers and campaign for peaceful coexistence in the state.

Bagudu made the commendation when he met separately with religious organisations, comprising Kebbi State Council of Ulama and the State branch of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN at the Council Chamber, Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

The governor, while appreciating the sustained fervent prayers of the religious leaders of both Islam and Christian faith with their followers, also appealed to them to increase and sustain their tempo in the wake of the present security challenges facing the nation.

“Even though the situation in Kebbi state is not as serious as in other states, there is however the dire need to sustain prayers for peace to reign. I call you here to thank you for your support and continuous prayers to our state and country in general.

” I want to assure you that the state government is still concerned about the remaining abducted school children of FGC, Birnin Yauri. We will not rest on our oars until the children are released ‘ he vowed.

Bagudu reiterated the willingness of his administration to continue to keep Kebbi State safe and secured by supporting security agencies, as well as the vigilantes across the state.

‘” Just recently, I gave an approval for the release of funds to support security agencies and the vigilantes in Danko Wasagu of Zuru Emirate. This is in order to bolster security in those places, with the attendant multiplier effects for other parts of the state and Nigeria,in general,”he assured.

In their separate responses, the Chairman of Council of Ulama, Sheikh AbdulRahman Isah Jega and the State CAN Chairman, Dr Ayuba Kanta, thanked the Governor for the opportunity to meet and interact with them on varying issues concerning the State.

They pledged to continue to offer prayers for the sustainance of peace and security in the state, as well as support government’s proactive efforts towards overcoming its present challenges.