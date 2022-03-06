From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Chika Malami, have commended the management of the Air Unity Aviation Service Nigeria Ltd for the establishment of the Aviation College in Birnin Kebbi.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

They gave the commendation while performing the groundbreaking ceremony at the College site situated along Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin Kebbi.

While speaking at the foundation laying ceremony, Bagudu linked the success story of the aviation college coming to the state to his predecessors, Senator Adamu Aliero and Alhaji Saadu Nasamu Dakingari who had constructed the airports during their tenures.

Governor Bugudu said: “We would not have been here for commissioning of the project. But because over the last few years, all stakeholders in Kebbi State have unanimously agreed that the best way to continue to develop our state is to

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“They can be making their money and achieve their objectives while helping in development of our state. And that is one of the reasons we all gathered here today irrespective of our fields, careers, different spheres of lives.

Bagudu expressed optimism that the existence of Air Unity in Kebbi would assist a lot to start transportation of gold to West Africa countries following the approval of President Muhammad Buhari for the formal take-off of Artisanal Mining in Kebbi State.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

In his remarks, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Malami (SAN) described the establishment of the aviation college by Air Unity in Kebbi as a product of hard work of the present administration of Governor Bagudu.

He also commended the Chairman of the Air Unity, Captain Nuhi Haruna, for considering Kebbi State for the project, stressing that the state government had provided the enabling environment, infrastructure facilities, among other things, for investors to succeed in the state.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Air Unity, Captain Nuhu Haruna, represented by a Director in the company, Mrs. Magdalene N. Osode, said the company decided to bring the college to the state because of its importance to other West African countries.