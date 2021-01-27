From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor,Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has advocated for more synergy and cooperation among the three tiers of government, traditional rulers and various security agencies to combat the myriad of security challenges in Kebbi state and Nigeria.

Bagudu, who stated this in Zuru, at a Town Hall meeting on the prevailing security situation in the area .

According to the Kebbi State Governor, such collaboration and cooperation, including the various vigilante groups , were the only panacea to sustenable peace and unity across Kebbi state and Nigeria, as a whole.

He wondered how the security challenges which were hitherto unheard of in the state were now surreptitiously creeping their ugly heads into Kebbi .

” I can recall with nostalgia how people had lived serene and peaceful life in the most recent past, unlike now. People were then free to move, without any apprehension and had always slept with their two eyes closed .

” That beautiful and lovely life is what we we want to restore now and we will leave no stone unturned, to restore normalcy in Kebbi State, as well as across Nigeria.”

Bagudu acknowledged the relentless efforts of the security agents and their sacrifices, often losing their lives.

” These lofty and invaluable sacrifices should not be in vain, as such, all hands should be on deck to make Kebbi state and Nigeria more secure.”

The Kebbi Governor also promised to assist all returnee farmers to restart their lives and farming activities .

He commiserated with the emir and the entire people of Zuru emirate over the unfortunate banditry attack on Munhaye village.

Bagudu reiterated his call for tolerance amongst people of different tribes and religions as well as thanking the security agencies for commiting to the protection of lives and properties of people.

Earlier, the emir of Zuru , Alhaji Sani Sami, Gomo 11, welcomed governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for the commiseration visit.

The emir acknowledged the invaluable gesture and concern of the governor for people of the emirate especially in their trying period of security challenge.

He described the attack on Munhaye village and other incidents in the area as unfortunate.

‘ We are all sad about the Munhaye village attack by bandits who killed our people and the two soldiers”, he lamented.

The emir assured the governor he would continue to meet with all stakeholders in order to achieve lasting peace in Zuru emirate.

He also assured governor Bagudu of his emirate resolve to continue to embrace all ethnic groups in Zuru emirate.

‘ We will ensure that all tribes in Zuru no matter their religion live in peace with one another.

” We will work towards achieving lasting peace and work towards sustaining it to make sure no such thing happen again’ he assured.

The royal father appealed for deployment of more soldiers to the troubled spots in the emirate.

In a short remark, Senator Bala Ibn NaAllah, representing Kebbi South Senatorial District after commending the governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu told the gathering that he would join hands with the governor to ensure that peace is achieved.

‘ We will cooperate with the governor to ensure peace is restored and achieved ‘, he said.

Earlier, the governor had proceeded to the 223 Light Tank Battalion, Zuru where he condoled with the Commanding Officer, Lt Colonel B.M Abdullahi and the Barracks community over the death of two soldiers who lost their lives in Munhaye village following attack by bandits.