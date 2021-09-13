From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has directed the ministry of health to immediately deploy all its manpower, drugs and other medication as well as provide source of drinking water to forestall what may be causing vomiting and stooling among some communities.

Chief Press Secretary to Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Mu’azu Dakingari who confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi stated that the Governor gave the order at Jiga Birni Village in Aliero Local Government where 86 people were affected by diarrhoea that led to the death of five persons.

Dakingari explained that the illness was attributed to usage of contaminated water by people in the area.

According to the statement, “Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu instructed local government, health officials, community leaders and ministry of health to enthrone practice of personal hygiene among residents including boiling of drinking water and refraining from open defecation.

“He acknowledged the contribution by some notable personalities like Alhaji Abba Aliero, Hon. Muhammad Buhari Aliero as well as other individuals including leaders of Jiga Birni Community living in Benin-City led by the Chairman, Alhaji Sahabi Umar Jiga a one time special adviser to Edo State Governor who provided financial assistance, medication, water and food to the affected victims.

“In the course of his condolence and sympathy visit, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu provided cash to supplement families of the deceased and to cater for the treatment of those in hospital.”

Dakingari also quoted the Commissioner of Health Hon. Jafar Mohammed , the member representing Aliero Constituency, Hon. Muhammadu Buhari Aliero, the Chairman of Local Government Abubakar Saleh Aliero, Alhaji Abdullahi Marafa Jiga and Aliyu Abubakar Jiga to have informed the Governor that most of the affected persons in hospital have been discharged thanking him for the visit and positive response to the situation.

