Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has pledged to support security agencies maintain law and order in the state.

The governor stated this, yesterday, while receiving the new Commissioner of Police, Ogunbiade Lasore.

The outgoing commissioner, Mr. Garba Danjumma, had presented Mr. Lasore to the governor at the Government House, Birinin Kebbi.

Governor Bagudu attributed the peace and security in the state to diligent, courageous and gallant performance of security agencies, and commended the outgoing Police Commissioner for contributing to the safety of lives and property during his stay.

Lasore assured he would use intelligence gathering, community and international system of policing top boost security in the state.