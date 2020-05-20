Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, has pledged her continued support to orphans in Kebbi state and in Nigeria.

Bagudu stated this during the distribution of sallah items to children under the care of Orphans and Huffaz Education Foundation (OHEF).

The two programs were separately held in Birnin Kebbi and Mahuta local government areas respectively.

Dr. Bagudu, accompanied by Hon Zarau Wali Kalgo, a Special Adviser to the Kebbi State Governor on Women Development, commended the Foundation for its commitment to education of orphans in both Islamic and Western knowledge and encouraged them to sustain the tempo.

In Mahuta, she was ably represented by Wife of Fakai Local Government Chairman, Haiya Suwaiba Musa Jarma.

At both occasions, Chairman of OHEF, Mallam Siraj Usman Kamba, expressed profound gratitude to the Mother of Orphans, for her relentless efforts across the 21 Local Government Areas of the State since inception of the present administration.

He gave a vivid account of her myriad of invaluable works across Kebbi which led the Founder of OHEF, Sheikh Ibrahim Daurawa, to personally visit Birnin Kebbi and present Her Excellency, with an Award of Recognition in December 2018.

After the recitation of the Holy Qur’an and Hadiths by several children, Hauwa’u Muhammed one of the Orphans, presented a paper on preventive measures of Covid -19, showing a high level of awareness.

Mallam Ridwanu Mohammed Suru the analyzed the current pandemic from an Islamic point, with emphasis on the Muslim Ummah to refrain from stigmatization of victims affected by the Corona Virus and their families.

The other children gleefully appreciated their mother for assuming a compassionate role to them.

Dr. Zainab Bagudu called for continued kindness to orphans in order to attain the special closeness to them in paradise promised by the Prophet Mohammed SAW, that Allah will end the pandemic soon and accept all supplications in the holy month of Ramadan.