From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku has assured students of all secondary schools in the state of the commitment of the state government to ensure their security and comfort are maintained.

He said that his administration was fully committed to providing the needed conducive atmosphere for effective teaching and learning across the state.

The governor stated this when he addressed students of Government Girls Secondary School, Mahuta, headquarters of Fakai Local Government.

According to the governor, some of the problems bedevilling the school as enumerated by the Head Girl and principal would be addressed as soon as possible.

They include improved security, provision of additional water and toilet facilities, as well as the repairs of the collapsed wall fence, among others.

Bagudu also said that the state government would utilize some funds under a World Bank-assisted programme, AGILE, to revamp various school infrastructures across the state.

He also challenged the staff and management of schools in the state to be involved in the execution of projects by contractors.

Bagudu said that it was the duty of all and sundry to ensure that contractors execute quality jobs, rather than shoddy work.

The governor also expressed happiness with the large number of students who returned to school after the holidays.

He also expressed delight with the impressive performances of the students of the school in the last NECO and WAEC examinations.

Governor Bagudu announced a gift of 20 bags of rice and 40 cartons of instant noodles to students of the school.

Earlier, the school Head Girl, Maryam Shehu Fakai expressed her joy with the visit of the governor.

She enumerated some of the problems being faced by the school including hostels, dining hall and toilet repairs.

Others include wall fencing at the rear of the school and lack of adequate water and electricity in the school.

The Head Girl appealed to Governor Bagudu to assist in making sure that the school becomes a good learning environment.

The Principal of the school, Hajiya Rabiatu Faruk also appealed to the governor to come to the aid of the school by reconstructing the dilapidated structures in the school.

She told the governor that the school had performed well in the 2022 WAEC examination.

‘ The performance of the students in the 2022 WAEC examination is excellent, most of the students who sat for the exam have 5 credits and above.’ she averred.

The governor was accompanied by Alhaji Sahabi Lolo, APC Zonal Vice Chairman, Kebbi North, Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, President of Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, the Chairman of Zuru Local Government, Hon Bala Isah Gajere and Hon. Muhammad Lawal Haruna Gele, State House of Assembly member representing Fakai constituency, among others.