From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi state Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has presented N189.2 billion before the House of Assembly as 2022 fiscal year budget.

Bagudu, who presented the budget before the lawmakers described it, as the budget for prosperity, improvement of agriculture, reduction of poverty, and budget that will improve economy and meant to mobilise the entire population of the state.

He disclosed that, out of the proposed budget, N61.451 billion has been allocated for recurrent expenditure while 128.18 billion will go for capital expenditure respectively, stressed that the state targeted N14.249 billion Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) in the next fiscal year.

While speaking on the details of his 7th budgets presentation on his administration before the House of Assembly, Bagudu said, ” the proposed 2022 Kebbi state budget economic consolidation is in the sum of N189,237,459,798.27.

“Of the proposed revenues,statutory allocation coming from the federation account are estimated in the sum of N74,977,037,841.34. Internal Generated Revenues are estimated in the sum of N14,249,106,950.85.

” Of that figure,recurrent expenditure accounts for N61,060,451,648.31,

