From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has promised to sustain the support his administration is having for the Tijjaniyya Movement in the state , Nigeria and Africa.

The Kebbi State Governor also vowed to sustain the existing bond and mutual cordial relationship between the Movement and the people , as well as the Government of the state .

Bagudu stated this in Birnin Kebbi , when he received a delegation of the members of the Movement led by its Grand Khalifa of Africa , Sheikh Mahi Muhammad Nyass.

He said:” This historic visit is a home coming as Kebbi state is home to the Movement . There are multitudes of followers of the Movement in Kebbi State. We have a long lasting relationship between us and this will be sustained . Tijjaniya Movement and us are one and the same .

” Kebbi State occupies a pride of place in the school of activities of the Movement and we will continue to cherish and gratefully appreciate this noble invaluable gesture,” he said.

Bagudu explained that, the group plays crucial roles in instilling religious awareness, promoting moral values in the society, as well as the entrenchment of peace and unity in Kebbi state, Nigeria and Africa.

The Governor promised that, his administration are fully committed to providing the enabling environment for the Movement to thrive , at all times.

Bagudu welcomed the investiture of Sheikh Ahmad Yahaya Bawa as Khadifatul Tijjaniya of Kebbi state,while he thanked the leadership of Sheikh Mahi Nyass for condoling with him on the death of his younger brother, Malam Shehu Bagudu.

Earlier in his remarks, the Grand Khalifah of Tijjaniyya in Africa Sheikh Muhammadu Mahi Nyass told the governor that he was glad to be in Kebbi and their visit to the state was a tradition of strengthening relationship any time they come to Nigeria for the Maulud celebration.

He said recently the Movement was in Sokoto for the Maulid celebration of Sheikh Ibrahim Nyass and decided to visit Kebbi State to cement the cordial relationship between the Movement, Government and people of the State.

The religious leader of the Tijjaniya Movement also announced that they would witness the investiture of Ahmad Yahaya Bawa as Khalifah of Tijjaniyya for Kebbi State in Jega on Tuesday.

Sheikh Nyass described Nigeria as a nation with great people and potentialities occupying strategic position and power base in the African continent.

He prayed to Allah for protection of Nigeria and her entire people as well as give the country formidable development.