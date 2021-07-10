From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has commissioned the new Jega Livestock market, and disclosed that, the state government has secured a bank loan of N1.7 billion to boost livestock and dairy production in the state.

Bagudu, who disclosed this during the commissioning of the market, said that, the aim of open up the market was to ensure that, it takes off properly before the forthcoming Eid -el-Kabir celebrations .

He also said: ” I am certain that, the new kara Market will be a renowned local and international livestock market and I am hoping that, it will be bustling with activities .

” We are also hoping that, it will one day transform into a robust meat and dairy products industry for both local consumption and exports.”

Speaking on the attack by bandits, Bagudu said, “we should collectively fight these heinous bandits who are causing a breach of the peace of the state, while they are making the activities of Fulani herdsmen more difficult.

” I can recall with sadness the recent abduction of the students and staff of FGC Birnin Yauri and it was one of the darkest and saddest events that had befallen Kebbi State,”.

Bagudu who disclosed that, the state government has secured a bank loan of N1.7 billion to boost livestock production and dairy produce development, promised that similar, livestock markets would be constructed in Argungu, Suru, Gwandu, Samanaji, Dodoru, Ribah, and Dadin Kowa.

Earlier, in his remarks, the Council Chairman of Jega Local Government, Hon Shehu Marshall, who is also the National Vice Chairman of ALGON, expressed his happiness over the commissioning of the new ultramodern Jega Livestock market.

He said that , the Ultramodern livestock market comprised six sections, a police unit for providing security, a mosque and toilets.