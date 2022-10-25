From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has sought for more investment in hydroelectric power,and modern fishing method for the fishing communities to redress the problems in energy sector and climate change.

Bagudu,stated this in Birnin Kebbi while speaking at the Hydroelectric Power Producing Development Commission(HYPPADEC) Stakeholders Medium Term Strategic Plan(HMTSP) 2022-2027.

Governor Bagudu explained that the flooding incident,ravaging the country are creating anxiety over possibility of food insecurity the country.

According to him, “as we are speaking now,we are witnessing flooding which may be linking to the challenge. Its may not link to the challenge per say. But it will enable the HYPPADEC to use this opportunity to work with other agencies like Metrological agency and even food security council”.

He noted that,at the level of National Council on Food Security, they are going to discuss on effect of flooding on food security.

While appreciating the efforts of HYPPADEC in rendering series of humanitarian services to the hosting communities, Bagudu sought for more support.

He said: ” We want more support so that we can transformed our fishing communities because they have not been gotten enough fish from the old system of fishing due to climate change. There is need for modern fishing.

“Hydroelectric is the cheapest sources of energy. We want more investment on hydro power which is the long term plan. We want HYPPADEC to make more efforts leading us to drawing the attention of NASS so that they can do more and put more priority. So that there would be more investment on hydro power”, he said.

Bagudu who commended the Federal Government over Mabila Hydro power project, said that” we want to see more of that. We want to see small hydroelectric power springing up in Nigeria “, he added.

In his submission, Managing Director of HYPPADEC, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa disclosed that,the Commission will provide diagnosis equipments,Ultrasound, Optical and Dental investigative equipment to all general and tertiary hospitals located in each LGA headquarters.

He said: ” Your Royal Highness,so many issues have been raised. We have involved all the representatives of LGA,LGAE in siting three classrooms of primary. Apart from that, we also consulted LGA,District heads,where we sited streets lights we bought”.

Yelwa disclosed that in the next two weeks,they would be going round six states to gather views from Permanent Secretaries and other stakeholders on document they are compiling to present to the Federal Government on the needs of the HYPPADEC hosting communities.

He added that the commission have been able to provide 450 hands pump in Kebbi state, 40 motorcycles purchased for security in Zuru emirate, stressed that no single community will be left behind by the commission in it developmental projects.

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government,Alhaji Umar Babale Yauri,disclosed that,the Commission has been rendering a lot of humanitarian services to the people of the state especially in the area of digging of boreholes,establishment of schools,procurement of fertiliser to farmers, medical outreach to people in the state.

The meeting was attended by the Emir of Argungu,Alhaji Muhammad Samaila Mera,representative of Emir of Gwandu,Waziri Gwandu,Alhaji Umar Abdullahi Waziri, Permanent Secretaries,Commissioners designate, and other stakeholders from the three Senatorial districts.