From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has urged the foreign developing partners to increase their presence and investment more in the state, especially in the education sector.

Bagudu stated this during the 2022 budget town hall meeting with Civil Societies, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO) Heads of Ministries, Parastatals and Agencies (MDAs) in Birnin Kebbi.

The governor sought for more presence of United Nation Children Education Fund (UNICEF), European Union (EU) and other foreign developing partners as part of measures to bridge the gap between pupils of developing nations and industrialized countries.

Responding to a series of questions asked by stakeholders, Bagudu explained that what the state needs to train a pupil in primary school are amounting to 700 dollars equivalent to N441,000 per annual or more comprise to less than what is being spent presently on a pupil.

He said that “if any of our Civil societies presence here today should have an audience with our developing partners, I would have loved them to ask them to be more present in Kebbi. They can tell them that they need to do more in the state especially in the education sector.”

Bagudu, who also applauded the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Development and his team for constituting the framework on the proposed 2022 budget, noted that the state has shown remarkable success in the area of IGR, private sector and agribusiness in the state.

He urged the economic actors, developing partners, to do more saying that “we cannot say we are doing well and relax, I believed we can still do better,” he said.

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Umar Babale Yauri, represented by the Head of Service, Alhaji Sufiyanu Bena described the participation of the various stakeholders in the state economy activities and open government inclusive programmes as yielding fruitful results, stressed the next year budget performances would be exceptionally great.

In his remark, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Abba Sani Kalgo disclosed that the state government is proposing a N186,112,118,464 budget for 2022 which he tagged ‘Budget of economic consolidation.

He explained that it was during the administration of Governor Bagudu that inculcated the open inclusive government accountability, was open to stakeholders with the participation of NGOs, Civil societies in the budgetary activities of the government stressed their involvement has enhanced the budget performances.

