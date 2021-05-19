From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor,Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has called for strong collaboration with United Sate of America (USA) government agencies in agriculture, infrastructure and economy of the state.

Bagudu made the call when the US Ambassador to Nigeria Mary Bert Leonard paid him a courtesy visit in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, “America is leading country in the world and many countries look up to America for collaboration and assistance. Kebbi as sub- national is one those states that is appreciative of American democracy and system of governance.

“We want to see more engagement with America, particularly in capital market, infrastructure and agriculture as we believe it will lead to more economic opportunities that will support both countries, especially the foreign policy goals of both countries,” he said.

Bagudu expressed the state Government’s willingness to expand the scope of its engagement with the U.S. embassy, agencies and the government into future.

“Kebbi is state where a lot of equipment manufacturers in agriculture can find a market and if we are able to find such market elsewhere in the world we can do more as our famers are hardworking and we are willing to expand the collaboration with your embassy, agencies and government to do more in the future,” he said.

The governor expressed delight for the visit, noting that Kebbi has been benefitting a lot of support from the U.S’ government officially and unofficially.

“We also look forward to further engagement in promoting climate and environmental challenges as they have been the major causative factors of insecurity in the country,particularly pastoralist- farmers clashes,” Bagudu said.

In her remark, Mary Bert Leonard said that the economic disruption of COVID 19 was one of the reasons why US increased resources available to its trade and investment hub.

“The year 2020 did not bring all of us what we thought it would in our way of doing business and traveling about. We are still far away from from skipping the pandemic, but we began with the great deal of caution and enthusiasm; we get out to see some of the places we have partnerships as we have visited some States in Nigeria.

“We recognised there is the need to aggressively support producers and help them to increase their productivity. We can help identify where there is productive possibilities together and make difference and recognise the impact on changing environment,” she said.