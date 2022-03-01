From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has set up a 17-member committee to demarcate the Nelba farming, grazing area in Suru and Bagudo Local Governments Areas of the state with effect from March 1.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Babale Umar Yauri and issued to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, the committee has Alhaji Ahmed Usman Bunza as Chairman, while the acting Director of EXCO as its Secretary.

The statement said that the committee has its members are drawn from the various MDAs, traditional institutions, Groups and security agencies as follows, Surveyor General, Kebbi State, Hon Chairmen of Bagudo and Suru Local Government.

Others include State Chairman Miyatti Allah, State Secretary Miyatti Allah, Representatives of Police Commissioner, State Director of Security, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ministry of Animal Health, Ministry of Agriculture, Hon Dan Hakimi, Hon Umar Maigandi Dakingari, District Head of Illo and Aljannare.

‘Its terms of reference include: Obtain and refer to all previous reports on any move to demarcate the area for the purpose of farming/grazing by the authorities.

‘The committee will also explore ways to ensure final and amicable settlement of any lingering issue of farmers/Fulanis dispute over the area. It will also make any useful recommendation(s) that will ensure sustainable peace and development of the area.’

He added that the committee has three weeks from the date of appointment within which to complete its assignment and submit its report to the state government.