Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has approved the setting up of a Committee to refund Hajj deposits to the affected 2020 intending pilgrims, who could not travel to the Holyland of Saudi Arabia for the exercise.

This followed the cancellation of the 2020 Hajj excercise by the Saudi Arabian Government, due to the Covid – 19 Pandemic.

The Secretary to the State Government, Babale Umar Yauri confirmed this in a signed and released to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

The committee’s terms of reference according to the statement, include; to ensure the refund of the money collected from intending pilgrims, who were unable to perform the year 2020 Hajj excercise due to Covid-19 pandemic.

It will also ensure the refund of money deposited to National Hajj Commission of Nigeria( NAHCON),by the State Pilgrims Welfare Agency.

The SSG explained that the Committee has two weeks within which to complete its assignment,as well as submit its report to the State Government.

He stated that, Alhaji Haruna Abubakar Maitandu will serve as the Chairman of the committee, while Garba Salis Hamis, Liman Usman Suru, Lawal Mai Kwalla, Abubakar Atiku Alaramma and Zayyanu Shehu Sanka, Chairman, Hajj Guides are members.

Other members of the committee are : SP Aminu Sadiq, representative of the Kebbi State Police Command, Fahad Muktar, representative of SSS, while Kabiru Hassan Wasagu , the Acting Director, Exco will serve as its Secretary.