From Olanrewju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

A Zimbabwe based Islamic Scholar, Shierkh Mufti Ismail Menk, Wife of the Kebbi State Governor Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu have said that, all forms of sexual abuse, violence against children and women, contravene all Islamic laws.

They stated this at the 5th Kebbi Women Ramadan lecture, titled ” the fundamental role of women in Islam”, held in Birnin Kebbi.

Menk,a guest speaker,who spoke through zoom to the audience including former Speaker, House of Representative, Hon. Dimeji Bankole at the lecture, noted that,the society need to be changed by speaking rightly, inculcate correct attitudes, and do the right things to the people.

He also advised parents not to force their children into marriage, insisting that, ” we must not make silly decisions, forcing a child into marriage. These are something we need to address “.

Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, in her remarks, noted that, the crimes, were reflection of the paucity of Islamic education in the society.

She said that, “other common acts of violence against women in Nigeria today include sexual harassment, physical violence, harmful traditional practices,emotional and psychological violence,socioeconomic violence against non – combat women in conflict situation.

“These acts contravene all Islamic laws and is a reflection of the paucity of Islamic education in society today”.

Dr. Bagudu noted that access to solutions such as shelters,hotlines and mental therapy are little or non existent in Nigeria and Kebbi.

She added that despite these problems, there have been signs of hope, because, in Kebbi state, she has been able to secure state funding and a sexual Assault Referral Centre in Kalgo medical centre which to be run by the Technical working group against GBV.

Kebbi state Governor,Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu in his remark,commended all those who worked as a team for the successful hosting of the lecture and charged all Muslims to continue to uphold Islamic injunctions.

Other speakers at the programme includes, Sister Naimah B. Robert from UK, Mallam Jabir Sank Maihula,Sheik Abubakar Giro among others while cabinet members of the Kebbi state government attended the programme.