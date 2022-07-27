From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has signed two bills into law .

The bills are Prohibiting Violence Against Individuals and the Law for the Protection of Child Right (child right protection law).

This consist of the law which eliminates violence in private and public, 2022, prohibiting all forms of violence, provide maximum protection, effective remedies and punishment of offenders .

Also signed into law is the protection of Child’s Rights bill which Governor Bagudu appended his signature to the two bills passed by the State House of Assembly recently at the weekly Executive Council Meeting presided over by him this Wednesday at the Council Chamber, Government House Birnin Kebbi.

Bagudu explained that the action will further demonstrate to the International Community about commitment of Kebbi State to effectively apply the law against gender violence and strengthen the protection of Children.

“They will also strengthen the protection for our children , although some of our laws had already provided for that.

“This is to strengthen them and draw attention to the need to do more, ‘ he averred.

The Governor thanked the Kebbi State House of Assembly for its hard work and graciously passing the laws in conformity with the culture and religious values of the people of the State.

He equally thanked religious leaders and traditional rulers for reviewing the law to ensuring conformity with religious stipulations.

Bagudu expressed appreciation to Development Partners and other groups for their support to the Government towards actualising enactment of the law and application.

Governor was similarly grateful to his wife, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu for her immense and great support for initiating and facilitating awareness and formulation of the law against gender violence and protection of children’s rights and privileges.

Bagudu expressed hope and confidence that the law would be beneficial to the people of the State .