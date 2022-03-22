From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi
Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu swore -in 27 Sole Administrators of Area Development Councils of the State.
Speaking at the event at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential lodge, Birnin Kebbi , Governor recalled that the Area Development Councils were suspended two years ago due to paucity of funds.
According to him, “however, we now have better appreciation of what can be done to generate more economic activities .These ADCs will do more to boost the even socioeconomic development of the state and this can only be done when the grassroots are fully involved,” he added.
Bagudu commended the state House of Assembly for accepting their nominations and the speedy confirmation.
The governor challenged the new appointees to be more diligent in the discharge of their duties, to better the lives of the people.
Bagudu urged them to ” hit the ground running”, especially when they were appointed close to the commencement of the rainy season.
The governor urged them to collate data on their various comparative advantages as regards their endowments like solid minerals and other potentials.
The Secretary to the State Government, Babale Umar Yauri ealier, called out the names of each appointed Sole Administrator with peculiar Area Development Council of Jurisdiction.
Earlier the oath of office and alligiance was administered on the new Sole Administrators by Justice Abubakar Sadiq Bello who represented the Chief Judge of the State .
