From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has sworn in three High court Judges and One Khadi at the Council Chamber of Government House .

The three new High Court Judges sworn in by the Governor were Hon. Justice Hassan Shehu Kuwa, Hon Justice Maryam Abubakar Kaoje , Hon Justice Shamsudeen Jafar and Nasir Umar Zagga as Khadi of the Court of Appeal.

Speaking at the event, Bagudu said the appointees were saddled with the new responsibilities based on merit.

The Governor also said that their appointments came at a very critical time of Nigeria’s history.

Bagudu also recalled that some unforseen circumstances like the COVID-19 pandemic and the prevailing security challenges, as well as the justice reforms had placed more formidable responsibilities on the judiciary.

Governor who extolled the sterling achievements of the judiciary in the state, acknowledged the cordial relationship between the three tiers of government and the various security achievements.

He congratulated the new appointees and charged them not to fail the judiciary, the state government and the people of the state.

The Chief Judge of State, Justice Suleiman Muhammad Ambursa administered the oath of office to the three newly appointed Judges and One Khadi.