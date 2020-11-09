Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has urged the newly sworn in Commissioners in the state to understudies data of the state on Internal Revenue Generation (IGR), population and death rate to make proper contributions to the development of the state.

Bagudu stated this on Monday during the swearing in of three Commissioners into the State Executive Council in Birnin Kebbi.

The new Commissioners are Alhaji Magari Abdullahi, Alhaji Ibrahim Geza and Hayatudeen Ahmad Bawa.

While addressing the new cabinet members, Bagudu said: ” my advise to you is that you should familiarize yourself with data and statistics of the state,made yourselves familiar with the information of the state.

“Being a Commissioner is an unique opportunity to understand the state. You can sample the state population, death rate data,poverty rate,you will relate with these data to understand the state.

” You need to know what is Kebbi revenue is all about, it is adequate or insufficient? What are the potential of our state? What can be done that is not done? When you bringing all these together,you will be able to make protective contributions to the cabinet”.

Governor Bagudu who said he sympathize with them for accepting to serve as members of the state executive council, noted that, it is a big burden for them because they have to sacrifice their times, energy in serving the state.

He noted that, they were coming on board at the period when the nation and state are experiencing flood, COVID 19 and insecurity , stressed that their familiarization with adequate knowledge will be a major key to their success.

” You are joining the team that respect each other. I believe you will also pick from this and respect the tradition “.

The Governor thanked the Kebbi State House of Assembly for assiduously cleared the new Commissioners and Chief Judge of the state for participated in the swearing in ceremony of the new cabinet members.

In his short remark,Hayatudeen Ahmad Bawa thanked the State Governor for given them the opportunity to serve the state and promised not to betray the trust reposed on them.

