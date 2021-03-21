From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has urged Nigerian youths to inculcate sound moral values and high technology in their quest for leadership.

Governor Bagudu stated in Birnin Kebbi at a one-day leadership summit entitled, “Generation Gap, Moralistic Hurdles of Western Decadence”, with the sub-theme: “Challenges Towards Building the Most Reliable and Morally Healthy Society”.

The Kebbi governor explained that there is the need to reinvigorate the time-honoured universally accepted values such as honesty, hard work, piety, dedication and patriotism if a society is to move forward.

‘The nation must assess the extent of development of those countries that have embraced such technologies as well as juxtapose their level of development with ours,’ the governor stated.

‘This is to understudying such developments, hence, emulating the positive strides [and] be at par with them or even surpass them.’

Governor Bagudu charged youths to be hardworking and shun laziness, saying laziness has no place in our state. ‘Laziness can only come from choice; to be successful, practice, practice and practice,’ he said.

In his paper presentation entitled, “Maintaining Morality and Ethics in the Context of High Corruption: The Generation Gap Experience”, Prof Taofic Aminu from the Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State, suggested that in order to maintain good moral and ethical values, parents and communities must have a good rapport with their children, inculcate sound values as well as avoid the influence of undesirable Western values.