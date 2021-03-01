From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi Governor, Abubakar Atiku, has directed the immediate sinking of boreholes at some Fulani hamlets in Bunza Local Government Area as part of his administration efforts to better the lives of people at the rural areas.

Governor Bagudu paid unscheduled visit to Rugar Bambala, Ruga Bello and Tungar Risku hamlets, where he discovered their boreholes have stopped functioning.

While explaining their plight, some Fulani women, with their men, told the governor that the existing boreholes in their hamlets were not functional and they need a generator.

Head of the Community, Bello Hakimi, who lamented the recurring water scarcity, said: “We have to walk long distance to get water for our needs.’’

Reacting, the governor directed the immediate repairs of the boreholes to the affected hamlets and assured them that officials from the Ministry of Water Resources would soon mobilise to the site of their choice to begin work immediately.