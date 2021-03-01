From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku, has directed the immediate sinking of boreholes at some fulani hamlets in Bunza Local Government area as part of his administration efforts to better the lives of people at the rural areas.

Governor Bagudu paid unscheduled visit to Rugar Bambala ,Ruga Bello and Tungar Risku hamlets, where he discovered that their boreholes have stopped functioning.

While explaining their plights, some fulani women, with their men, told the Governor that, the existing boreholes in their hamlets was not functional and they need a generators to be servicing it.

According to one aged woman, Fatima Hajo, told Bagudu that women in the area always trekking for a long distance, to fetch water.

The Head of the community, Bello Hakimi, who lamented the recurring water scarcity said, “we have to walk long distance to get water for our needs,” he said.

Reacting to their plights, Governor directed the immediate repairs of the boreholes to the affected hamlets, stressed that , the state government are ready to sink a boreholes for them.

He assured them that, officials from the Ministry of Water Resources would soon mobilise to the site of their choice, to begin work immediately.

He also asked them if they the fulani women had benefitted from any loan assistance.

He asked: ” Have you ever benefited from any Government loan facility ? So, get yourselves together and form cooperative groups, so that you can take advantage of it .”

He charged them to live in peace with one another and send their children to schools, as well as allow them to complete their studies.