From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has restated the commitment of the state government to return all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) displaced by bandits attacks to their various towns and villages.

Governor Bagudu made the commitment when he addressed the IDPs at GSS Dirin Daji, Linzamiya Primary School, Ayuba Dan Bauchi/ GDSS Dirin Daji, in Sakaba LGA and Junior Secondary School Chonoko in Danko Wasagu LGA of the state.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Some of the communities affected by the bandits attack recently, include Makuku,Sanganga, Janbirni,Kwagano,Maganda,Leke,Kango,Gareji,Daura,Dankolo and Dokabere.

While addressing the IDPs, Bagudu explained that the three tiers of government, security agencies and other critical stakeholders are doing their possible best to ensure that normalcy were restored as soon as possible to the affected villages and towns.

The governor also expressed his heartfelt condolences on the death of three persons due to bandits’ attacks in the area, as well as commiserated with the generality of the people of the area and promised that relief assistance would be distributed to the IDPs latest by the end of Friday.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Chairman of Sakaba local government, Hon Dauda Muhammad, in his remarks, commended the Governor for his tireless efforts to ensure the return of peace and security to the area.

He welcomed the deployments of military and other security agents in the area, adding that this would boost the security of lives and properties of law-abiding citizens.

The Districts Head of Sakaba, Ladan Musa also lauded the Governor for working round the clock to safeguard the lives and properties of the people of the state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“That is why Governor Bagudu is even tagged as Sakaba Governor. The new chairman is also emulating the governor. We are requesting more security to safeguard the lives of our people in the area.”

Some of the IDPs, Hadiza Leke, Hajara Alhaji Gareji, Fati Samaila Makuku, Wasila Ahmad and Amina Makuku took time to narrate their ordeal to the governor.

They explained how the bandits attacked their villages, and they made a passionate request for the deployment of additional soldiers in their villages which the governor promised to do.

At Linzamiya Primary School in Dirin Daji, the Governor met Sakina Sanusi, a female IDP who gave birth to twins in the camp.

Bagudu with his Deputy, Col. (rtd) Samaila Yombe Dabai carried the babies and beseeched Allah to bless them.

The Deputy Governor, Col Samaila Yombe Dabai (rtd), also addressed the IDPs to sympathise with them as well as explained the motive of the Governor’s visit.

Special prayers were offered by Allaramma Abubakar Marafa and Pastor Nagiru Maidawa for the repose of souls of those who lost their lives and return of peace to the area.

The governor was accompanied by Senator Bala Ibn Na Allah, Hon Kabiru Tukura, House Representative Member, the Acting Head of Service Alhaji Sufyanu Garba Bena, Special Adviser on Security, rtd Major Garba Rabiu Kamba, Deputy Speaker, Hon Usman Muhammad Ankwai, State APC Chairman, Abubakar Kana Zuru, Chairmen, Vice-Chairmen, Councillors of Sakaba, Danko Wasagu, Fakai and Zuru as well as Security officers were all in the entourage of the governor to the IDP camps.