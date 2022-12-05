From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has charged 2022 batch C stream II of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) deployed to the state to take their posting seriously, which could broaden their horizon.

Bagudu stated this during his unscheduled visit to the permanent orientation camp of NYSC,Dakingari,in Suru Local Government Area of the state.

He stated that,they should relate their experiences by themselves in first hand, without second parties doing that stressed that, not even social media should define their country for them.

He said: “the National Youth Service Corps will broadens your horizon so take this experience very seriously. I am aware that many of you may have been horrified at your postings to Kebbi State and I want to assure you that the NYSC Programme is life-changing.

“And if taken

Seriously, it will elevate you to a greater height and give room to more Positive opportunities”,he said.

While congratulating the Prospective Corps Members, he appreciated them for their conduct so far in the Orientation Camp urging them to consider not re-deploying to other States but letting the NYSC experience change the narrative of their country and not what somebody has defined it.

Bagudu told the Corps members should use the NYSC service year to know their country better, relate beyond what they think they know, and use the opportunity to build a united and respected country as it falls on their shoulders.

He said: ” Kebbi State welcomes Youth Corps Members, we take them as our children. I have had Corps Members wake me up at 1 am before. I have also directed that my Phone number and that of every members of the executive council be made available to all Corps Members in the State” the Governor said.

He thereafter, requested to know the challenges the prospective Corps Members were facing on camp.

While responding to their requests, the Governor made pronouncements that he will deliver 200 bags of rice to the Orientation Camp, tackling the electricity and hostel issues as mentioned by the Corps Members, and other welfare and comfort packages will be followed.

Earlier, the Kebbi State Coordinator Alhaji Mustapha Mohammad in his remark, briefed the Governor on the Orientation Camp Situation, revealing that the Prospective Corps Members have acclimatised to their new environment.

The Coordinator, also told the NYSC Members that the Executive Governor is indeed a father and has listening ears.