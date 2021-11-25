From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has vowed to continue using available resources within the state to support all the security agencies in the state for the protection and progress of the people of the state.

Governor Bagudu stated this while commissioning the new headquarters office complex of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kebbi State sector, alongside Corps Marshall of the agency, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi and Board Chairman of the Corps, Malam Bukhari Bello.

While commending all the security agencies for their patriotic services for the nation’s unity, the governor said: ‘Like other security agencies, they are out there, in the night, in the day, while others are sleeping, taking risks while others are at their various homes. I want to use this opportunity to thank you all for the thankless services you are doing for the state.

‘Challenges have been there because of limited resources which I believed we shall overcome. We shall continue to support you. I believed, since I become governor of this state, this is the second time that I am commissioning a federal agency’s office, but this one is a very huge office.

‘Whatever we can do as a state government, we would do it for you. Whatever resources available to us from the federal allocation, we would do better. So, I commend all of you.’

Governor Bagudu also commended the Corps Marshall of the FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, and the Chairman of the Board of the agency, Mallam Bukharin Bello, for their efforts towards sustaining the legacies of the founding fathers of the agency in Nigeria stressed that the commissioned of the Kebbi state headquarters office serve as another testimony of their dedications for the safety of the people and the nation.

Earlier, the Corps Marshall of the FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, commended the state government for providing the land for the construction of the complex as well as supervised the completion of the structure.

In his remark, the Chairman of the FRSC Board, Malam Bukharin Bello, also commended the state government for providing the land and support for the completion of the office stressed that since he becomes the Chairman of the Board, he has commissioned about three of such offices across the country.

The commissioning of the office was witnessed by other Heads of sister security Agencies in the state as well as representatives of traditional rulers.

