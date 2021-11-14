From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has vowed to give priority to micro economic and small businesses in the state to facilitate national growth and development in the state.

Bagudu, stated this at the official inauguration of Market Traders’ Association of Nigeria (MATAN), Kebbi State chapter held in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

Bagudu, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Babale Umar-Yauri, explained that the present administration gives priority to micro businesses due to it capacity to develop the state and the nation in general.

According to him, ” government would do everything possible to ensure the success of the newly inaugurated MATAN executive officers in the state”.

Bagudu ,who appealed to the new executive to live up to their expectation, sought for their support and cooperation for the present administration to deliver dividends of democracy to all.

In her speech, the wife of the Governor, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu who was crowned as the Matron of the Association, told the audience that the present administration attached premium to entrepreneurial development of its citizens.

She advised the new leadership of MATAN in the state to remain focus and committed to what would move the association forward.

Earlier, the National President of MATAN, Mr Jamilu Abbas who was represented by the National Vice President of the Association, MRA. Ebele Okafor, urged the new executive to carry other people in the society, along to take the association to greater heights.

The President, urged the members of the association to sustain unity which he notes are critical to achieving many things especially deriving benefits from the government policies and other social investment programmes.

In his remarks, the newly inaugurated MATAN Chairman, Kebbi State chapter, Sama’ila Abubakar-Kamba said the essence of the association was to foster unity and boost businesses across the state.

He said market traders account for about 60 percent of the population in the state, adding that it was part of the plan of his administration to register all the traders in the state to enable them get bank account and BVN to benefit from government policies and programmes.

