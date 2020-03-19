Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu and Commissioner for Health,Alhaji Jafaaru Muhammed have challenged women in the state to continue patronizing hospitals and Health Centres within their localities to improve health indices on child and mortality rate in the state.

They stated this on Thursday during the stakeholders meeting held in Birnin Kebbi, comprises of wives of political office holders, females Councillors, wives of Local government Chairmen among others.

Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, while addressing the participants, noted that she is not satisfied with the health indices of Kebbi state on child and mortality rate, stressed that, that was the main reasons all stakeholders must continue to engaging women to patronizing hospitals.

“I am not satisfied yet, that is why we are keeping on engaging our women, health teams so that they could communicate better to their spouses in the best way.

” The Holy Prophet has said it that we must be engaging the family and discuss together so that we can have better outcome. I am definitely not satisfied yet, though the government is doing a lot to improve the health facilities. The health care behavior of people must improve.

“So, we are working hard on advocacy for women in partnership with the Chief Executives in the state and Local Government Chairmen to get better results”.

Bagudu, noted that her main concern now is to see improvement of delivery at various hospitals, immunization and reduction in mortality rate.

” We have been able to see an improvement in some areas, such as immunization, Antenatal care attendance. But delivery is still fall and we have to do something about that”,she said.

Earlier, the Commissioner, the Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Jafaaru Muhammed explained that the main problem they discovered was that, majorities of pregnant women attended antenatal care but they refused to deliver their babies in hospitals.