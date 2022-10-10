From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The governors of Kebbi and Borno States, Atiku Bagudu and Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, have urged the incoming Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji to sustain the legacy of the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, who will be exiting office on October 15.

They applauded Fayemi, saying his style of governance was exemplary, as his administration touched every aspect of the economy, in spite of the scarcity of funds in the state.

The governors gave the charge at the Obafemi Awolowo Civic Centre, in Ado Ekiti, on Monday, at an international valedictory conference in Fayemi’s honour and titled: “JKF: A Journey in Leadership”.

Bagudu who in his speech, described Fayemi as one dependable leader every zone of the country has trusted and is ready to work with, further appealed to Oyebanji to rejig governance in Ekiti by consolidating the gains already brought by Fayemi to the people, describing this as the best way to build an economically virile State .

The Chairman, Progressives Governors’ Forum, said: “Continuity in governance is key and germane to economic development. I charge the incoming Governor, Biodun Oyebanji to build on the legacy of his predecessor. Sustainability in governance is an essential ingredient of democracy”.

Bagudu added further; “Governor Fayemi is one leader that is committed to Nigeria’s dream. He is one leader that believes in the unity of this nation. He believes in progressive ideas. His utmost aim is to ensure that people get dividends of democracy”.

Bagudu while speaking on the myriads of challenges confronting the nation, encouraged Nigerians not to despair or get disillusioned about the country due to many challenges afflicting the nation, saying the level of Nigeria’s indebtedness shouldn’t be a reason for people to be hopeless about the country.

“Even great nations like the USA, which are even more economically advanced than Nigeria are even more indebted than Nigeria. What we need now are investments through global partnerships for over 200m population, to build our economy and build our people”, Bagudu added.

On his part, the Borno Governor, Prof Zulum, urged him to invest in a knowledge-driven economy and fight poverty that is ravaging the people, for his reign to be indelible in the annals of history.

Zulum added that Oyebanji must focus attention on the infrastructural deficit in roads and other public utilities that can benefit the populace while superintending over the state, describing this as a pivot to boost economic development.

Zulum’s words, “Every serious-minded government today in Nigeria must focus attention on poverty reduction, infrastructural deficit and the emerging climate change to curb incidences of natural disasters.

“The incoming governor, Biodun Oyebanji has got the experience, having been part of this government and the expectation is that he will continue where Governor Fayemi stopped”.

In his lecture titled: ‘A Scholar in Power: Reflections on Power, Democracy And the Future of Nigeria’, a Professor of Africana Studies, University of Pennsylvania, USA, Dr Adewale Adebamwi, said no federal system can be perfect, harping on the need for the current weak Nigerian system to be rejigged and strengthened.

The scholar stated that this remains the only way to ensure that people are secured and all the strata of Nigerian society are well protected.

Adebanwi said the most daring thing to an average Nigerian is good governance, which he said some agitators, whom he described as “reformists” thought will turn Nigeria into a perfect society.

Present at the event were governors Bagudu, Zulum, former Edo State Governor, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, Senator Biodun Olujimi, Ekiti Speaker, Rt Hon Fuminiyi Afuye, represented by his deputy, Hon Hakeem Jamiu, leader of Afenifere Renewal Group, Hon. Wale Oshun, and Senator Domingo Obende.

Others include; former Minister of State for Mines and Steel, Hon. Bawa Bwari, two term Director General, National Orientation Agency, Garba Abari and Ekiti State Head of Service, Barr Dele Agbede, among others.