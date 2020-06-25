Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Special Adviser to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State on Media, Mallam Yahaya Sarki has explained the main reason the Progressives Governor’s Forum (PGF) decided to meet President Muhammadu Buhari on crises bedeviled All Progressive Congress (APC).

Sarki, made the explanations in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

He noted that, the Governors were disturbed by the recurring crises rocking APC and the Chairman PGF, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu led his colleagues to President Muhammadu Buhari on the permanent resolutions on the crises.

According to him, the action of the Progressives Governor’s Forum, was part of their diplomatic moves to ensure all aggrieved parties shield their swords and met President Buhari in Abuja on the matter.

“At the all- important high level meeting, the governors presented their position on the leadership crisis rocking the party to him”, Sarki said.

The statement, disclosed that Governor Bagudu, was in the company with the Governors of Plateau,Simon Lalong and that of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru, respectively.

According to the statement, Governor Bagudu, while speaking with State House Correspondent after their meeting, had indicated the support of the President for the convening of meetings by all necessary organs for the purposes of finding peace for the party.

The statement quoted Bagudu to have said that, ” President Buhari gave the APC governors the assurances that all necessary steps to restore peace and cohesion back to the party would be taken.

“Though the President would not break ranks and force his will down the party leadership’s throat, he said he was abreast with all the developments within the party and was willing to make the moves that will calm the storms.

““The reason for our visit is to discuss with him as our party leader, as the leader that millions of Nigerians trust, to discuss party issues and the position of the Progressive Governors to support all steps to unify and bring about peaceful resolution in our party, the All Progressives Congress.

““Mr President listened attentively and discussed with us, as a father, as a party leader and he gave us all the assurance we needed to know that resolution of contentious issues will soon be arrived at.

““I think our party, the All Progressives Congress is a party that believes in dialogue and contentious issues arise when you are dialogue.”

The PGF Chairman further recalled that, it was because of the sanctity, which President Buhari attaches to constitutionalism, that the party held its national convention.

” Literally, at the same time, we are holding primaries because Mr. President has always said that we told Nigerians that our party is going to be a party of due process and we will do that no matter the challenge of the moment.

“So, young people express their views by demonstrating, members of the party challenging court processes shows that the people are free to express their views. And dissent is not to be suppressed.

” What is important is that all will be taken on board in arriving at a conclusion that will be to the satisfaction of most party members and indeed Nigerians.

“At all times Mr. President has shown that he is a democrat, he is not running the party .Yes, he is the party leader, he allows party organs to do and decide what should be done.

“He is very hesitant to use his standing even as party leader, talk less of his authority as Mr. President of the country to direct things, but at all times, he has been alive to the issue.

” And like I said earlier, I believe with the encouragement he gave us this morning, with the level of details he has about all what is happening and the number of people he has listened to and heard, I believe that whatever needs to be done, including the possibility of calling any organ of the party that is necessary for the resolution of lingering issues, will be done immediately,” Bagudu, averred .

The crucial meeting between the PGF members and President Muhammadu Buhari according to the statement, was however held behind closed door.