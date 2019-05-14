Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, has commissioned the newly constructed Darul Qur’an Ophanage in Zuru.

The orphanage was in a dilapidated condition about two years ago before Dr. Bagudu visited the place and made a promise to reconstruct the building.

It was learnt that a plot of land was donated by a good samaritan from Zuru, Alhaji Samaila Fakai and a contract sum of N15 million was then graciously approved by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for the building and furnishing of the new orphanage.

While speaking at the commissioning yesterday, Dr. Zainab Bagudu, recalled that the rebuild building was triggered by her visit to the orphanage two years ago .

She thanked the governor and all those who made the project a reality. Also speaking, the Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Development; Hajiya Tsahara Bawa in her remarks, said she was proud to have the achievement under her tenure and commended the governor’s wife for her motivation and prayed Allah reward her accordingly.