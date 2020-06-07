Wife of Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu has expressed concerns over lack of domesticated laws protecting girls and women from rape across the country.

Bagudu, stated this during an online emergency meeting with the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Paulen Tallen, and the wife of Ekiti State governor , Erelu Bisi Fayemi; Dr Hajo Sani SSA to President Muhammadu Buhari, Dr Eleanor Nwadinobi, NCSWS President, DG Human Rights Commission, Dr Tony Ojukwu and other CSO’s, top women and girl child advocates in Nigeria.

The meeting, was in response to the growing spate of rape cases and gender- based violence in the country and the recent rape and murder of Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a Microbiology student of the University of Benin.

Bagudu who lamented the lack of domesticated laws to protect women and girls from these vices in some states, including Kebbi, called for more deliberate and concerted efforts towards curbing the menace especially with the prevailing public outcry.

According to the statements made available to newsmen in Birnin-Kebbi on Friday by Nancy Anyadoh, Technical Assistant, through Special Adviser to Kebbi State Governor on Media, Mallam Yahyah Sarki, Bagudu›s wife was quoted to have said that, “We have the attention of relevant stakeholders, let us take advantage of the current momentum and get things done. It is time for action”, she said.

The statement also quoted Minister for women Affairs, who convened the meeting to have said that, the meeting was centred on assessing the current situation, sharing ideas, developing a roadmap for addressing further escalation, and pushing for the domestication of the violence against women acts across 10 states yet to do so.