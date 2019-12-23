Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Wife of Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Zainab S. Bagudu has emphasized on more funding on education to resolve health challenges in the state.

Dr. Bagudu who stated this while speaking with newsmen after stakeholders meeting with women across the 21 local government areas of the state, noted that if education sector received enough funding, women would understood the important of using hospitals for their maternity and delivery.

Governor wife was reacting to the recent report of National Population Commission(NPC),which did not rated the North- West very well on health sector.

She said: “I think, education is the major tool to address this problem. We need to do more on education. Starting from Primary Health Care, by 2020, there will be emergency medical intervention which I am going to be involved. We want government to release more fund for education. “, She said.

Bagudu explained that the stakeholders have sensitised women comprises of wives of Local Government Chairmen, wives of Legislators, that they need to embark on serious advocacies in their respective domains.

” They have to identified those who are at risk, women, engaged them by letting them know the important of using hospitals for their antenatal care during their pregnancy. They must go to hospital for their delivery. And during the night, they must be sleeping under the mosquitoes treated net”.