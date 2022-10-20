From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The National Economic Council (NEC) has agreed to study the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) proposal to begin deducting amounts from the monthly federal allocations received by state governments in order to repay the Budget Support Facility provided to the government at the sub-national level.

According to a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Mr Laolu Akande, the decision was reached on Thursday during the Council’s meeting, which was presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

According to the statement, the Council decided to form a committee with representatives from the federal and state governments to analyze the payments in order to determine how to offer states with further financial support.

“Bearing in mind all of the financial difficulties, we take the position to review the plan to commence the deduction for the loan”, the Vice President was quoted to have said.

The NEC resolved that representatives of the Governors’ Forum, the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, among others, meet to review modalities for the imminent deductions of funds from States by the Central Bank of Nigeria, to repay the Budget Support Facility granted to States by the Federal Government.

The council noted that the decision was in consideration of current difficulties experienced by State governments in fulfilling their financial obligations.

Another resolution of the Council was the endorsement of the revised National Social Protection Policy presented by Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed. The policy will now go to the Federal Executive Council and from there to the National Assembly.

When passed, the new policy will replace the “2017-2022 National Social Protection Policy.”

The Minister said the 2017-2022 National Social Protection Policy “was reviewed in consultation with all States and other stakeholders and it is to be subjected to review every five (5) years for update and accommodation of some emerging issues including Pandemics, insecurity and shock responsive Social Protection as well as new institutions.”

Ahmed added that the expected benefits of the revised NSPP includes among others, “reduction of multi-dimensional poverty; promoting social justice, equity and inclusive growth; reduce unemployment, social and economic vulnerabilities, and other threats to sustainable development.”

NEC also resolved to constitute a committee of the Federal Government and State governors to liaise with other relevant stakeholders to find immediate and long-term solutions to flooding problems across the country.

The Vice President noted that the committee liaising with critical stakeholders, will support efforts, whether short, medium or long term, in mitigating the impact of flooding as well as finding lasting solutions to the issue.

Council also commended the efforts of stakeholders including the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) in the vaccination of more Nigerians against COVID-19.

According to the presentation of the COVID-19 Scorecard by the Executive Director of NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shaibu, “over 127 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been procured and administered through collaborations by the Federal Government and other partners since the inception of the exercise.

“Additional 10.5 million doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccines have been procured by the Federal Government and is being expected in the country before the end of the year.”

Shaibu added that 46 million persons have been fully vaccinated, representing 42 percent of the total eligible population targeted for the exercise.

He commended Nasarawa and Jigawa State governments for their efforts in ensuring take off of the accelerated COVID-19 vaccination exercise in their states.

The decisions were among resolutions reached by the Council on Thursday at the end of its 128th meeting with Governors and other Federal Government officials in attendance virtually.

The meeting also had in attendance the new Ekiti State Governor, Oyebanji Abiodun.

Also according to a presentation by the minister of water resources, Suleiman Adamu, 28 out of 36 States have urban water utilities with 16 States being fully functional.

He said only 11% of schools in the country have basic water supply, sanitation and hygiene services.

The minister urged governors to endorse the WASH Pledge Card which is a commitment to make Nigeria Open Defecation Free by 2025. The presentation also prayed that governors should prioritize the WASH Campaign.